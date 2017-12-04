City promotes safety of new ART security officers on billboard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “We’ve got your back,” that’s the slogan on a new billboard along I-25 heading south, promoting the city’s 13 Albuquerque Rapid security officers.

“Folks, how are you today?” said Lieutenant Anthony Silva with ABQ Ride to riders on Monday.

It’s a job unique to the newest bus system in Albuquerque. The officers do everything from taking tickets to keeping people in check.

“We will have officers in six zones, kind of like a police officer has a beat,” said Dana Crawford, the Deputy Director for ABQ Ride.

Crawford said most of the officers will be patrolling platforms, with a handful roving the buses. Extra officers will be used when needed in the evenings.

“They will be in and around each of the stations, each of the zones on and off,” said Crawford.

Officers will also be patrolling the Albuquerque Rapid Transit route in marked units.

“Some of the officers are able to write citations, but overall, some people just need to be asked to move along,” she said.

Crawford said they’re hoping to entice potential riders.

“A lot of people haven’t tried the ART service and that’s part of the reason I’ve got the billboards out there, we want to make sure people know they’ll be comfortable and they’ll be safe,” she said.

So far, transit security is a concept riders think will be beneficial.

“That’s cool, we like the security gaurds, we know them personally,” said bus rider Liane Armijo.

Although the buses and bus stops have dozens of cameras, and each station has emergency buttons, the officers are an addition the city thinks will really make a difference.

“As a package, it will make people feel more comfortable at the stations,” said Crawford.

In total, ABQ Ride has 41 officers, but 13 of them will be dedicated to the ART route. If any major incidents happen on the buses, they are to contact Albuquerque Police.

