ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, you can get rid of all your yard debris for free.

The City of Albuquerque is collecting Green Waste through Dec. 15.

If you have leaves, grass or brush you want to be picked up, just pack it into separate trash bags and leave it on the curb on your normal trash pickup day. The trash bags also need to be placed 5-feet from trash and recycle bins for pickup.

Green Waste does not include dirt, gravel, construction materials or tree stumps.

