Bernalillo County Pastor explains unusual run-in with Sunday morning church intruder

Cedar Crest, N.M. (KRQE) –A pastor had an unusual run-in with a thief right before Sunday service. He said the man was attempting to steal from the church, but fortunately, the pastor was able to stop him in the nick of time.

The offices at Mountainside United Methodist Church are still turned upside down.

“The electronics all seem to be jammed into this bag,” said Pastor William Mills.

Mills said when he arrived at church, something felt off.

“As I was coming in I realized some things were out of place. Different things didn’t look quite right,” Mills said.

He said as he rounded the corner to his office.

“I ran into the burglar who was in the building,” Mills said.

He means he literally ran into the burglar, Chris Whinery. It’s the first time Mills had ever seen him.

“That was my first clue that something was not right. Because the building was locked and he was in the building and I did not recognize him. So I picked up my cell phone out of my pocket and asked him to stand still while I took his picture and dialed police. He was carrying some things which I asked him to put down and he did,” Mills said.

Then Whinery bolted. As Mills waited for deputies, he assessed the damage.

“There were three bags, there was a box and these two bags,” Mills said.

Those bags were filled with electronics from around the church. Fortunately, Whinery didn’t get far. He was picked up on the nearby highway.

Mills says they do have security measures in place at the church but he never expected such a close encounter like this.

“You need to maybe rehearse at least in your own mind what to do. Mostly don’t overreact, let the police do their job,” Mills said.

When Whinery was arrested, deputies found three keys to the church in his pocket.

Whinery has been arrested more than a dozen times over the past 10 years for larceny, theft, battery on a police officer and fraud.

He was just given a suspended sentence by Judge Briana Zamora back in August after pleading guilty to conspiracy in a stolen vehicle case.

