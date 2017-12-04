BCSO asks for help solving recent suspicious death

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a suspicious death.

According to deputies, 42-year-old Johnny Armijo was found dead in the yard of his home Sunday evening near Coors and Dennis Chavez.

Armijo was a guardrail superintendent for the Valley Fence Company. Deputies say he returned from a fencing job in Magdalena just before his death.

“We don’t believe that he brought anyone back with him, that he was by himself. That could be a significant point later,” said BCSO Homicide Sergeant John Allen.

Deputies are still waiting on cause of death. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s