BCSO asks for help solving recent suspicious death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a suspicious death.

According to deputies, 42-year-old Johnny Armijo was found dead in the yard of his home Sunday evening near Coors and Dennis Chavez.

Armijo was a guardrail superintendent for the Valley Fence Company. Deputies say he returned from a fencing job in Magdalena just before his death.

“We don’t believe that he brought anyone back with him, that he was by himself. That could be a significant point later,” said BCSO Homicide Sergeant John Allen.

Deputies are still waiting on cause of death. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

