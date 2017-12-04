Animal Welfare is collecting comfort items for City Shelter pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Animal Welfare is hoping to bring the spirit of Christmas to homeless shelter pets this year, with comfort items including blankets, toys, treats and more.

“Operation Silent Night” is encouraging everyone to celebrate the season of giving by helping homeless animals with comfort gifts. The cats and dogs wish list includes: small cat toys, treats, beds, brushes, wand toys, scratchers, blankets, towels, dog enrichment toys, collars, harnesses, peanut butter and Kongs. Please help them by fulfilling their wish list as they spend their holidays at Animal Welfare shelters while waiting to find forever homes.

Donations will be accepted through Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec.24. Members of the public can drop off their donations at the Animal Welfare Department shelters. For a listing of other locations, click here

If you order anything on Amazon, you can order through Amazon Smile and select Kennel Kompadres. A percentage of the cost of those purchases will go to Kennel Kompadres every time you order. At no cost to you!

You can order goodies for the animals at AWD and the Wish List for the Albuquerque Shelter Animals. This is a direct link to the Kennel Kompadres wish list or you can go to Amazon Smile and “find wish list” and type “Kennel Kompadres”. Money donations are handled by Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres.

Thank you for helping bring holiday joy to all the homeless pets at the Animal Welfare Department shelters.

Wishlist items for dogs:

dog beds

treats

kongs

peanut butter

enrichment toys

collars

harnesses

Wishlist items for cats:

small toys

treats

cat beds

wand toys

blankets

scratchers

For information, or to adopt a furry family member, visit the Animal Welfare website.