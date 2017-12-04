American Home Gives Back to Local Food Banks

American Home is stepping up their efforts to give back to the communities in which they have been a part of for more than 80 years. Now through Dec. 17, the furniture and mattress retailer will be donating a portion of their proceeds to local food banks throughout Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Farmington and Durango.

Their efforts throughout the years have raised enough money to supply nearly 860,000 meals. As Robert Ramer, VP of Human Resources at American says, their goal for 2017 is one million.

If you want more information on what American is doing to give back, head over to AmericanHome.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living