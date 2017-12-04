Albuquerque woman pleads guilty in mail theft and meth case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque woman has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and mail theft.

Under a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office made public Monday, prosecutors say 37-year-old JoAnn Bell could be facing a five-year prison sentence.

Bell and a co-defendant were indicted in May.

The 14-count indictment charged Bell and the co-defendant with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of stolen mail in New Mexico’s Bernalillo County.

Bell admitted to being in possession of stolen mail and about 100 grams of methamphetamine in July 2016.

She previously was arrested in September 2016 in suspicion of repeatedly stealing mail from collection boxes outside of U.S. Post Offices in Albuquerque.