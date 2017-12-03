U.S. Marshals Service ups reward on man accused of running over girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds have upped the reward on a man accused of running over his girlfriend.

Last month, police say 39-year-old Dominic Garcia was arguing with his girlfriend, 19-year-old Samantha Sandoval-Lucero, at a home near Winrock Mall when he backed over her with his car. She died at the hospital.

Crime Stoppers and the victim’s family are offering a $3,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest and now the U.S. Marshals have added another $3,000 on top of that.

If you know where Garcia is, call police or Crime Stoppers.

Authorities warn Garcia is considered armed and dangerous.

