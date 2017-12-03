Two men arrested after taking deputies on lengthy chase

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are behind bars for taking deputies on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say on Friday, a pickup truck with no license plate was driving erratically near Paseo del Norte and Edith.

Chris Vigil and Carlos Garcia were allegedly inside the truck and would not pull over.

A chase went all the way to Jefferson and the I-25 area. At one point, deputies say the truck was doing over 100 on the interstate.

The stolen truck finally stopped when it broke down.

The two were arrested. Deputies say they found meth inside the truck.

Both appeared in court Saturday, where Judge Edward Benavidez took their lengthy criminal histories into consideration.

Vigil’s bond was set at $3,000 cash only while Garcia’s was set at $2,000 cash only.

