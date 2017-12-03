The Week in Photos

Read the full stories here:
- Albuquerque police officer adopts mother’s opioid-addicted baby
- Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle to wed next year
- El Paso man helps New Mexico family living without a roof
- Trump hits Warren with ‘Pocahontas’ jab at event for Navajos
- Video: Albuquerque driver crosses into ART bus lane, causing crash
- Bali volcano ash drifts 4.7 miles high, airport shut 3rd day
- NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet
- New billboard along I-25 calls church ‘fake news’
- Lauer apologizes, NBC looks to move on but questions linger
- 10th Annual Twinkle Light Parade lights up Nob Hill
Week in Photos
