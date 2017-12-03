Suspect arrested in robbery of US Bank branch in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The FBI says a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery four months ago in Albuquerque has been arrested.

They say 45-year-old Fidel Castillo was taken into custody Saturday at an Albuquerque residence.

The FBI announced Thursday that it was offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Castillo.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Albuquerque police assisted in the arrest.

Castillo is suspected in the Aug. 11 robbery of US Bank branch.

It was unclear Sunday if Castillo has a lawyer yet.

He’s expected to have an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.