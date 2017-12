ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 6-6 Dallas Cowboys still have a glimmer of hope on making it to the playoffs this season. They are coming off of a big win against the Washington Redskins and with the Atlanta Falcons loss on Sunday they are now just 1 game behind them, and could potentially earn a wildcard spot.

The Cowboys will play against the New York Giants at their place next that game will be Sunday at 11 am.