Silver Alert issued for elderly Roswell woman who wandered away from medical center

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)– Roswell Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly woman who wandered away from the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Leotta Talbert who disappeared early Sunday afternoon.

Talbert was last seen wearing a hospital gown and could be driving a 2011 white Ford Fiesta with New Mexico plate 502-SBM.

Anyone with any information regarding Talbert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575)624-7590 or 911.