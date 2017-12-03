Police arrest man after stolen vehicle chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in jail after being spotted by a police helicopter then running from officers.

Yesterday evening, an officer says he spotted a stolen Hyundai driving around the parking lot of a hotel near Central and Louisiana.

Police tried to stop the car, but say the driver took off at high speeds, blowing stop signs and traffic lights, even driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers on the ground backed off as the police helicopter kept tabs on the case.

Eventually, the car stopped on nearby Charleston Street.

That is when the driver, identified as Jeremiah Snowden, got out, took off his hoodie and threw it on the roof of the apartment, then ran inside.

Eventually, police say they were able to get Snowden out of the home, which according to court records, is not where he lives.

It is also unclear why he threw the hoodie on the roof.

He is expected to face a judge Sunday morning on multiple charges.

