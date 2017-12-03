New Mexico filmmaker featured in Robert Rodriguez reality TV show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico filmmaker is one of five directors being put to the test in a new reality series put on by famous director Robert Rodriguez.

You likely know Robert Rodriguez from many the movies he’s directed, like Sin City and From Dusk Till Dawn. But it’s his 1992 film El Mariachi, that was made on a $7,000 budget, that inspired his most recent endeavor — a reality TV show.

“We did a show called “Rebel Without a Crew” which is based on Robert Rodriguez’s book about him making El Mariachi,” said Alejandro Montoya Marin.

Marin was one of five directors across the nation chosen to be in Rodriguez’s new reality series, “Rebel Without a Crew.” The directors were put together in a house in Austin Texas, and were documented as they filmed their movies.

“They’re trying to recapture that whole gorilla film making style especially with technology the way it is now,” said Marin.

There was a catch. Each of the directors, including Rodriguez himself, created their own films, on a small $7,000 dollar budget and barely any crew.

“My college roommate was the director of photography,” said Marin.

He used actors from both New Mexico and Texas, and said it wasn’t an easy task.

“Doing a feature film with three days of prep, seven thousand dollars, in a city you don’t know and it’s not completely casted, is a task in itself,” said Marin.

The New Mexico-based director moved to the Land of enchantment 10 years ago to be a part of the state’s growing film industry. It’s a move he said has helped him grow, and allowed him to be a part of this humbling project.

“Giving people that don’t get opportunities because they weren’t born in Hollywood or their parents are not big time directors… I think that’s the overall gift for this, an opportunity,” said Marin.

The reality series will air sometime next year on Verizon Media’s Go-90 App, and on Robert Rodriguez’s network, El Rey.

The director’s films will be seen at the Sundance Film Festival.