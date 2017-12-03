Local event commemorates life of Nelson Mandela

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group paid tribute to famed South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela.

The Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque has hosted a commemoration each year since Mandela died in December of 2013.

After serving 27 years in prison for political activities, Mandela was credited with negotiating peace in a racially divided South Africa in the 90s, as well as leading an international charge promoting human rights.

Sunday’s celebration at the African American Performing Arts Center included speeches about Mandela’s legacy as well as music and dance performances.

