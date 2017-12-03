Local event commemorates life of Nelson Mandela

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group paid tribute to famed South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela.

The Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque has hosted a commemoration each year since Mandela died in December of 2013.

After serving 27 years in prison for political activities, Mandela was credited with negotiating peace in a racially divided South Africa in the 90s, as well as leading an international charge promoting human rights.

Sunday’s celebration at the African American Performing Arts Center included speeches about Mandela’s legacy as well as music and dance performances.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s