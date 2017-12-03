Festival of Trees raises money for Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths were sold for a good cause this weekend.

The 10th Annual Festival of Trees took place at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The two-day event showcased more than 80 trees and wreaths up for sale, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation, helping New Mexico kids with disabilities.

The event also included a craft station, live music and a meet-and-greet with Santa.

