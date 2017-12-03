Community honors lost kids with ‘Angel Tree’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members gathered at Civic Plaza Sunday to honor local children who have lost their lives to violence.

This is the second year of the “Angel Tree,” decorated with ornaments representing kids who have died.

It is put on by the CIty and the biker group called “Guardians of the Children.”

Sadly this year 13 more ornaments have been added to the tree.

Although organizers say their main goal is to celebrate these children’s lives, the project also aims to remind the public about the serious problem of violence against youth.

“We shouldn’t have children on a tree that we’ve lost. They should be the children that are still with us,” said Frank “Classic” Montano of Guardians of the Children.

The official lighting of the tree is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Civic Plaza.

