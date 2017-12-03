Christmas grinches vandalize woman’s holiday decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve seen people steal those big ticket inflatable yard decorations before, but now one woman says she caught a pair of Christmas grinches doing something pretty peculiar with hers.

When Ashley Nguyen got home from work on Saturday night, her yard decor was in shambles. The reason why was captured on her surveillance cameras and left her stunned and confused. The video showed what looked like two teen boys running up to her yard and kicking and punching her Christmas display.

“When I saw this neighborhood developing, I knew I wanted to move here. You know, new neighbors, new everything, so the crime should be lower,” said Ashley Nguyen.

At least, that was what Nguyen thought when she moved into her home near Universe and McMahon, last year.

“I was actually shocked. I just could not believe it because Saltillo is a really great neighborhood,” said Nguyen. “Two young males exited and one went directly over this and kicked the reindeer. The other went over, started punching the snowman.”

It didn’t stop there, as Nguyen continued to explain what the video captured.

“This gentleman over here, came to the penguins, pulled the penguins out and started kicking and trying to destroy whatever they could,” said Nguyen.

While they didn’t take anything, it was too close for comfort after someone did make off with Nguyen’s Halloween decorations in October.

“It was scattered everywhere and not the way we had placed it, so that was the first time,” said Nguyen.

Yet, she wasn’t discouraged from putting out her Christmas decorations.

“I did this with the intent to bring joy to people around the holiday season, you know something pretty to look at as they drive by,” said Nguyen.

Now, Nguyen admits her patience is running low.

“If this happens one more time, I’m taking them down,” she said.

It’s a petty problem we’ve seen time and time again. It leaves Nguyen with one last message for these Christmas grinches.

“Let them know that’s not okay! They may not know the sacrifice it takes to have a nice house, have these things, and they take those things for granted,” she said.

Nguyen says because there was no damage or theft, she didn’t feel compelled to call police. If it happens again, she will.

The estimated cost of Nguyen’s Christmas decorations are at least $500.