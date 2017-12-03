Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Another mild day for December is ahead today to close out the weekend.

Skies clear out for everyone by this afternoon after some morning clouds. Temperatures will once again be warm for this time of the year to close out the weekend. Albuquerque could come close to its record high of 65° today.

A cold front will then start to move into the region tomorrow. This cold front will kick up the wind to start the week.

Once the cold front moves through Monday evening, temperatures will tumble back to seasonably, chilly temps on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unfortunately, there will not be much moisture with this cold front. So only a few light snow showers and some spot rain will be possible across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.