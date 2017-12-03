Bowl Bound: NMSU Football is set to play in this year’s Arizona Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- For the first time since 1960 the New Mexico Aggies are headed to a bowl game. The news was made official on Sunday that the team will be playing in this year’s Arizona Bowl against the Utah State Aggies.

“They are just excited about playing. I think they are a very confident group and they should be. They have done some remarkable things this year. This is just a great group of young men”, said NMSU Head Football Coach, Doug Martin at Sundays press conference.

With the Aggies going to this bowl game Coach Martin is also slated to earn a $20,000 bonus per his contract. This matchup between the two Aggies has some pretty cool history as well. The last bowl game that NMSU was in 57 years ago was actually against Utah State. New Mexico State won that game 20-13 ending a perfect 10-0 season.

That history with a rejuvenated fan base has NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia excited about the bowl game turnout. “With all of the alums in New Mexico, with all the alumni in Arizona, and a drivable distance to Tucson. I am expecting to sell out our allotment and have that stadium in crimson and white”, said Moccia.

The 2017 Arizona Bowl is set for December 29th at 3:30pm and that game will also be shown on CBS Sports Network.