Balloon Museum hosts annual Holidays Take Flight event

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum hosted its annual Holidays Take Flight event Sunday.

The event included many activities including a balloon basket photo opp with Santa and ornament and card decorations. There were also sing-alongs with local high school choirs along with other music and unique displays for people to enjoy.

“We like to integrate our local holidays and traditions with ballooning. So it’s a very Albuquerque experience to come celebrate the holidays at our balloon museum,” said Lauri Magovern, Curator of Education.

It was the 11th year of the event.

