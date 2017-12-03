Balloon Museum hosts annual Holidays Take Flight event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum hosted its annual Holidays Take Flight event Sunday.
The event included many activities including a balloon basket photo opp with Santa and ornament and card decorations. There were also sing-alongs with local high school choirs along with other music and unique displays for people to enjoy.
“We like to integrate our local holidays and traditions with ballooning. So it’s a very Albuquerque experience to come celebrate the holidays at our balloon museum,” said Lauri Magovern, Curator of Education.
It was the 11th year of the event.
————