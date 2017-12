SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A construction project along Saint Francis Drive in Santa Fe will take longer than expected after an unexpected discovery.

The completion date for the Acequia Trail underpass had to be extended after bones were unearthed last month.

Officials say the bones appear to be those of an ancient burro.

City and State archaeologists were immediately called in to investigate.

Construction crews are now working towards a mid-December completion date.