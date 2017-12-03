Albuquerque Concert Band offers classical twists on familiar holiday favorites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Concert-goers got into the spirit of the season with an afternoon of holiday music at the Kimo Theater.

The Albuquerque Concert Band’s Annual Holiday Show offered a classical twist on familiar favorites, conducted in part by world-renowned composer Robert W. Smith.

For some, it wasn’t just about the music but also the festive atmosphere.

“The conductor dances along and changes hats every two or three songs, many of the band members have their Christmas hats as well,” says concertgoer Sonya Degener.

The Albuquerque Concert Band holds a handful of other performances throughout the year.

