Albuquerque Concert Band offers classical twists on familiar holiday favorites

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Concert-goers got into the spirit of the season with an afternoon of holiday music at the Kimo Theater.

The Albuquerque Concert Band’s Annual Holiday Show offered a classical twist on familiar favorites, conducted in part by world-renowned composer Robert W. Smith.

For some, it wasn’t just about the music but also the festive atmosphere.

“The conductor dances along and changes hats every two or three songs, many of the band members have their Christmas hats as well,” says concertgoer Sonya Degener.

The Albuquerque Concert Band holds a handful of other performances throughout the year.

 

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s