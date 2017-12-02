Volunteer photographers capture holiday memories at ‘Help Portrait’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year. Many households are sending holiday cards with this year’s family portrait.

Unfortunately, that is something some families in the Metro don’t get to experience. Saturday, a national movement made it possible in Albuquerque.

“Help Portrait is about giving back,” said photojournalist Adolphe Pierre-Louis, who volunteered Saturday morning.

Most days, he is capturing the latest news story. But Saturday, Pierre-Louis was giving families a gift they can treasure for years to come.

“So often we get so busy in our daily life in the daily grind of what journalism is all about and for me today is a way to slow down and give back,” he said.

Help Portrait was started nearly 10 years ago. Professional photographers, photo editors and volunteers around the country donate their time and talent to capture a holiday memory.

“I think it’s nice what they’re doing, just to give everybody an opportunity to take family pictures or whatever the occasion now especially for Christmas,” said Mike Flores.

It’s something that typically doesn’t come cheap.

“It can be a luxury to get photography services. It’s not something that everybody can afford,” said photographer Steven St. John.

Saturday, the photos were completely free to families at St. Tim’s Lutheran Church.

“A photograph is worth a thousand words,” Pierre-Louis said. “Just the reaction on their faces a lot of them cry, a lot of them get so emotional.”

It was a little way local professionals can brighten up the holidays.

“I’ve had people tell me that this is a first time that we’ve had a family portrait taken and that alone it just makes you feel good,” Pierre-Louis said.

Help Portrait events have also been held around the world. Dozens of events across the country were held Saturday.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps