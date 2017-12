ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about a homicide in a northeast Albuquerque park.

Police say the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Marqus Chavez.

Police are investigating after a solid waste worker found Chavez’s body at Mesa Verde Park on Marquette near Lomas and Wyoming Wednesday morning.

Police say Chavez was shot.

Detectives need anyone with information regarding Chavez’s death to call Crime Stoppers.

