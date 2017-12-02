Six-time drunk driver arrested again

By Published: Updated:
KRQE News 13 Breaking News, Albuquerque NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (N.M.) – Police say they arrested a drunk driver who already has six DWI convictions.

On Thursday, an APD officer says Joe Montano was driver nearly twice the speed limit on Eubank.

The officer tried to pull him over but says Montano drove into a 7/11 parking lot and tried to casually walk into the convenience store.

When the officer approached him, he bolted but ended up falling down multiple times while running.

Police say it was clear Montano was drunk and arrested him for his seventh DWI.

Officers say the car he was driving had no license plate and no registration or insurance. He also had an open container of beer inside.

Montano has yet to see a judge.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s