Six-time drunk driver arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (N.M.) – Police say they arrested a drunk driver who already has six DWI convictions.

On Thursday, an APD officer says Joe Montano was driver nearly twice the speed limit on Eubank.

The officer tried to pull him over but says Montano drove into a 7/11 parking lot and tried to casually walk into the convenience store.

When the officer approached him, he bolted but ended up falling down multiple times while running.

Police say it was clear Montano was drunk and arrested him for his seventh DWI.

Officers say the car he was driving had no license plate and no registration or insurance. He also had an open container of beer inside.

Montano has yet to see a judge.

