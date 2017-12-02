Police investigate fatal crash near Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash Saturday afternoon near Silver City.

Officers learned that 74-year-old David Bruton was traveling east on US 180 around 1 p.m. when he lost control of his truck for unknown reasons and overturned multiple times on its roof.

Bruton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence indicates alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 

