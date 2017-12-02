Police investigate after man found dead in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Albuquerque.

APD says around 4:30 Saturday morning, police were called out to the area of Juan Tabo and Menaul in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene they say they found a deceased male.

Police say four people have been taken into custody for questioning.

The identity of the deceased male has not yet been released.

Information is limited at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.