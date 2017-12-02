Police catch couple in the middle of a robbing spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like a modern day Bonnie and Clyde, police say an Albuquerque duo was robbing multiple businesses around town. Little did they know, police were just feet away watching them in action.

APD says it all began Monday when a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say a man and a woman pointed a gun at the clerk behind the counter of the store near I-25 and San Antonio and made off with about $400. The clerk slipped a tracker into the money.

Police followed the tracker to a hotel, and say they saw Raul Garcia and Zuly Carrillo get out of a car.

On Thursday, detectives say they watched the pair rob a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint in the Westgate area, taking about $75. Police arrested the two right after.

Both appeared in court Saturday morning before Judge Edward Benavidez.

The State is asking to keep Garcia locked up until trial because of his extensive felony criminal history.

He’s wanted out of Louisiana for burglary.

Meanwhile, The State said Carrillo is already facing other charges for leaving her 6 and 11-year-old kids by themselves to commit crimes with Garcia.

Judge Benavidez set her bond at $5,000 cash only.

The judge called Carrillo a flight risk and a concern to the safety of the public.

Carrillo was also arrested last year, after allegedly orchestrating a robbery and kidnapping. Those charges were later dropped.

