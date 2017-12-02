NMSU becomes bowl eligible for the first time since 1960 after Sat. win

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was 57 years in the making, as the New Mexico State Football team is now bowl eligible after defeating South Alabama in their regular season finale 22-17.

This marks the 1st time since 1960 that the Aggies are Bowl Game eligible. They finish their season at 6-6 after the win on Saturday.

It was an emotional win for a program that has come a long way in Head Coach Doug Martin’s tenure.

Martin credited the fans that showed up in bunches to Saturdays game in the post press conference.

“They refused to let our guys fall away and every time things started edging away from us crowd got behind them and picked them back up”, said Doug Martin.

“I told my guys, I told my o-line you know lets go make history right now and it was an amazing feeling to do that”, said NMSU QB, Tyler Rogers.

The Aggies will most likely be playing in this year’s Arizona Bowl with Utah State, but stick with KRQE Sports for all of the latest.