Man arrested for child pornography after deputies trace download

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for child pornography after deputies traced a download straight to his apartment.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s investigators say back in March they were monitoring a peer to peer file sharing network when they saw child pornography being downloaded to an IP address near Central and San Mateo.

Friday, deputies served a warrant on the home and arrested Scott Stoneking.

They say they found several pornographic files with young girls on his home computer.

Stoneking appeared in court Saturday morning, where the State asked he be kept away from kids at his job as a pet store manager.

Judge Edward Benavidez said the alleged crimes appear to be contained to Stoneking’s personal computer at home, so Stoneking was released on his own recognizance, with the condition that he can not use computers.

He has no prior criminal history in New Mexico.

