Funeral held for retired Las Cruces police officer killed by fleeing suspects

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A mass of motorcycles and police cruisers rumbled through Las Cruces Saturday, escorting retired police officer J.R. Stewert to his final resting place.

Stewart was killed earlier this week when he was hit on his motorcycle by a fleeing car during a high-speed chase.

Governor Susana Martinez was among the hundreds who came out to pay respects to the 35-year-veteran of the force.

Stewart’s family says they were touched by the turnout at Saturday’s funeral services.

“The fact that so many people came, that’s amazing. That really shows the impact that he left on everybody, not just in Las Cruces, but everyone. It was awesome,” said J.R.’s niece Makiah Stewert.

Daniel Lowell and Trista Schlaefli are accused of being inside the stolen SUV that plowed into Stewert after fleeing a border patrol checkpoint and leading multiple agencies on a harrowing case, ending in Las Cruces.

They are being held behind bars until trial.

