Former state official convicted of fraud, embezzlement in trouble again

Santa Fe, N.M. (KRQE) – He was convicted of misusing state money as a member of the Public Regulation Commission, now he’s on the wrong side of the law again.

You may remember the abrupt end to Jerome Block Jr.’s time as a member of the PRC. In 2011, Block Jr. resigned from his elected post when he plead guilty to fraud, embezzlement and theft and was convicted of using state money for personal gain.

Sentenced to probation, he later ran into trouble again after failing multiple drug tests.

Block Jr. has found himself in trouble once more. He’s now wanted by Santa Fe Police for a November 19th burglary at Otra Vez en Santa Fe, a timeshare condo managed by his own mother.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant issued Friday, Block Jr. broke into the property in the middle of the night. While the couple inside was sleeping, he allegedly stole their electronics, money and a very expensive Breitling watch.

Surveillance video reportedly caught him in the act. Police said Patsy Block, his mom, identified her son as the crook going into and leaving the couple’s room.

Patsy Block told officers her son has worked for her for about three years and knows the timeshare and its guests very well. She also said Block Jr. has his own set of keys to the place.

Police could not provide the surveillance video to KRQE News 13 on Saturday. At this point, Block Jr. hasn’t been arrested and it’s unknown where he is.

Police said Block Jr.’s mother gave her son $600 to try and the watch back from the person he sold it to. That watch is worth nearly $7,000.

The couple’s iPad and wallet were later returned to the property office through the mail slot.