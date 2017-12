ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 New Mexico High School Football season is officially over, as State Champions were crowned across the state. Here are the scores from Championship Saturday:

6A: 1-Manzano wins first ever state title after defeating 2-La Cueva 14-7.

5A: 1-Artesia wins 30th state tile after defeating 2-Belen 48-14.

4A: 4-Ruidoso takes the state title after defeating 3-Robertson 57-54.

3A: 1-Eunice takes state title after beating 2-Capitan 34-14.