Chris’ Saturday Forecast

The warmer than normal weather will continue for the first weekend of December. After some chilly mornings, temperatures will warm to above average highs once again today. Temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s & 70s for most of New Mexico. Clouds will once again linger across portions the state and these clouds will filter the sunshine this afternoon.

Skies clear out for everyone by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will once again be warm for this time of the year to close out the weekend. Albuquerque could come close to its record high of 65° tomorrow.

A cold front will then start to move into the region on Monday. This cold front will kick up the wind to start the week.

Once the cold front moves through Monday evening, temperatures will tumble back to seasonably, chilly temps on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unfortunately, there will not be much moisture with this cold front. So only a few light snow showers and some spot rain will be possible across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.