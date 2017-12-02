Angel Fire Republican in race to challenge Congressman Lujan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – At least one Republican has entered the race for a northern New Mexico congressional seat held by Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Lujan.

Steve McFall announced this week he will seek the GOP nomination to challenge Lujan in the largely Democratic district.

The Angel Fire resident hopes to become the first Republican to represent the 3rd Congressional District since 1999.

Born in Raton, McFall is a farmer who also works in the ski industry and has never held elected office. He unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the same seat in 2014.

McFall says he would focus on defense spending as a congressman.

The primary election is scheduled for June 5.