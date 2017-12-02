10th Annual Twinkle Light Parade kicks off in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The much-anticipated Twinkle Light Parade is underway now in Nob Hill.

The annual December favorite brings spectators lining up along Route 66 from Washington to Girard to take in the glitz and sparkle of floats, light up vehicles and walking performance groups.

Parade participants are being judged in various categories, including “walking groups” and “show cars.”

News 13’s own Jessica Garate and David Romero are on the judging panel.

