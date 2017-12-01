Winter Spanish Market at NHCC

Authentic 400-year-old traditions and innovative Spanish Colonial style artwork, made by New Mexico artists. Come and join this Hispanic festival including art, local music, food, demonstrations and more. Interact personally with extraordinary artists; learn about their traditions; take home a special purchase to add to a collection or give as a gift.

Winter Spanish Market will take place this weekend on Dec. 2 and 3, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, starting at 9 a.m. General admission is $6 per person or $10 for two. Children 12 and under are free.

For details, visit SpanishColonial.org

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Spanish Colonial Arts Society