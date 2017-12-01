UNM students develop marketing campaign for Special Olympics of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local college students are hoping their marketing campaign drums up participation in one of the biggest events for Special Olympics here in New Mexico.

The students are not just helping the organization raise money, they’re also doing it all for free.

It’s a win-win for both groups. A win for Special Olympics of New Mexico, who like many organizations are forced to find ways to operate with less money due to budget cuts. It’s also a win for students, who are getting practical experience they can use in the future.

“The need of the organization right now is so significant with budget cuts and need for funding to keep games and everything at a level of integrity that we like to keep them at. I think for them it’s really neat to know that they actually had a hand in what it is that we are trying to do, which is keep Special Olympics up and running,” said Arlene Espinoza-Armijo, Special Olympics of New Mexico.

Undergraduate marketing students have been working on the second annual Santa Shuffle and Elf Scoot ad campaign since the start of the semester.

Students separated into three groups, to develop different forms of social media marketing, reaching people on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Their goal is to get more participants to sign up for the event, which they hope will mean more donations to keep the Special Olympics of New Mexico up and running, especially after the organization’s state funding was cut in half back in 2016.

“It kind of makes you a part of something bigger than yourself. There are times when we are going to class, cramming for finals, or we get stressed right before the holidays. When you take a step back and realize you can make an impact and change at a young age and you don’t have to wait to be in a career field and you can do it just as a student,” said Justin Cooper, a senior marketing student.

It seems their work is paying off. More than 100 runners have signed up ahead of Saturday’s run.

All of the profits from the event go back to Special Olympics to cover costs of games, events, and medals.

