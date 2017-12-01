Train crossings in downtown Albuquerque aren’t working

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The flashing lights, horns and crossing gates alert pedestrians and drivers a train is coming. On a mile-long stretch in downtown Albuquerque however, those safety features are turned off.

“Right now the signals are not working at these crossings because they’ve purposely been disabled while these upgrades are being made,” said Augusta Myers with the New Mexico Rail Runner.

Myers says the intersections are in need of new lights, sounds and crossing gates.

“Anything that offers maximum protection to people in this area,” said Myers.

The area in repair is called the ‘Sawmill Spur.’ It’s about a mile stretch of road from 1st Street to 12th Street just south of I-40.

Myers says the Department of Transportation owns the tracks in this area and the Rail Runner is responsible for maintaining them. However, BNSF is the one responsible for paying for the needed repairs.

“[Timing] depends on how quickly Burlington Northern is able to upgrade these repairs,” said Myers.

Each intersection will cost $30,000-40,000, totaling about $500,000.

KRQE News 13 reached out to BNSF asking how long the repairs will take, but have not heard back.

In the meantime, the train conductors will be responsible for keeping the crossings safe for drivers and pedestrians.

“Any time any freight goes through, which is going to be at night, in this case, there needs to be a person, a flagger that offers protection to motorists that are approaching and crossing the tracks,” said Myers.

Myers says people should expect to see a person with a light signaling them to stop.

Most of the trains in this area go through at night, but Myers says drivers should use extra caution during the upgrades.

