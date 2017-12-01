Tim Keller officially Albuquerque’s mayor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tim Keller is now officially Albuquerque’s mayor.

Keller was sworn in just after 6 p.m. Thursday in a private ceremony at his home.

Friday he will be sworn in during a public inauguration. The ceremony will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Keller along with city councilors from Districts 1,3,5 and 7 will take an oath.

The event is invitation only, but there will be several watch parties at four different local breweries.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and the swearing in will take place at 6 p.m.

The Keller Transition and Inauguration Team will be hosting inauguration watch parties around the city at the following breweries:

Nexus Taproom Westside, 2641 Coors Blvd NW (arriving between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

Marble Brewery Heights, 9904 Montgomery Blvd NE (arriving between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

Tractor Brewing, Wells Park, 1800 4th Street NW (arriving between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.)

Dialogue Brewing, 1505 1st Street NW (arriving around 11 p.m.)