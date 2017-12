SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man who has appeared in court 47 times for crimes has been sent to prison.

Arthur Ortiz was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Ortiz was most recently arrested by in connection to a home burglary where he stole jewelry, money and computers.

Ortiz has been connected to other burglaries, as well as a string of forgeries, drug possession and assault and battery.

