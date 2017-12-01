Post offices expand weekend hours for holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twelve metro area post offices are extending their weekend hours for the next four weekends to make holiday shopping easier.

Steve Schiff Station at 9719 Candelaria NE and the Rio Rancho Branch at 900 Pinetree Rd. SE will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the next three Sundays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

The following 12 Post Office locations will offer Saturday holiday retail hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.  on Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23

Location

Albuquerque Main Post Office

 Address

1135 Broadway Blvd. NE
Academy Station 6255 San Antonio Dr. NE
Airport Station 2100 George Rd. SE
Five Points Station 1050 Sunset Rd. SW
Foothills Station 13101 Lomas Blvd. NE
Highland Station 111 Alvarado Dr. SE
Manzano Station 11600 Haines Ave. NE
North Valley Retail 424 Veranda Rd. NW
Richard Pino Station 4600 Paradise Blvd. NW
Rio Rancho Branch 900 Pinetree Rd. SE 
Steve Schiff Station 9719 Candelaria Rd. NE
Uptown Station 2505 Graceland Dr. NE

