Post-Thanksgiving police chase finally ends after suspect loses tire

HOBBS N.M. (KRQE) — Dramatic video shows a driver taking police on a high-speed chase that turned into a very slow-speed pursuit. It lasted more than an hour with the driver treating one New Mexico town like it was his own obstacle course.

Early on Friday — day after Thanksgiving — while everyone else was sleeping, Hobbs Police officers found themselves in the middle of a chase.

The call initially came in about a reckless driver, and when officers went to pull the white Chevy over, the driver would only get more reckless.

It was 3 a.m. and Steven Calderon was leading officers all over town swerving in and out of traffic.

“He’s heading into oncoming traffic,” dispatch said over the radio.

Calderon soon turned into a residential area, blowing through stop sign after stop sign in what turned out to be a stolen car.

Police set out spike strips to end the chaos, but that didn’t stop Calderon. He kept on driving until one of the tires was gone.

“Alright, he’s on a rim now,” an officer said as Calderon began to slow down.

He eventually began driving on the sidewalk, and minutes later came to a dead end. That’s when officers swooped in to arrest him.

“Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands and get on the ground,” the officer commanded.

The end of an hour-long chase was just the beginning of Steven Calderon’s troubles.

Calderon was arrested for being in a stolen car and for DWI. Officers also found meth and a pipe in the Chevy.

A week after the arrest, Calderon is still behind bars.

