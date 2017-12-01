Police warn Carlsbad residents about fraudulent callers

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are warning residents in Carlsbad to be leary if they get a call from someone claiming to be with the mayor’s office.

Several residents say they’ve received the strange calls and that the caller requests an audio recording of their voice or to use their bathroom, according to the Current-Argus. 

As police investigate, they’re warning residents that even saying yes or no could give scammers access to your bank information.

They say the best thing to do is hang up.

