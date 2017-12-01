Police arrest man accused of terrorizing people with ax

By Published: Updated:
David Abalos
David Abalos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a group of people stepped in and took an ax away from a man who was terrorizing the westside.

Police say they got six calls about David Abalos in the span of four hours. People first reported seeing him around Cottonwood Mall.

Then witnesses say they saw him drinking and threatening people near Target on Coors with an ax. Police say they were able to get his ax away.

Officers say he then ran away to a nearby gas station and threatened people with a knife and stole a tip jar.

They tracked Abalos down at a smoke shop and arrested him.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s