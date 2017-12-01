Police arrest man accused of terrorizing people with ax

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a group of people stepped in and took an ax away from a man who was terrorizing the westside.

Police say they got six calls about David Abalos in the span of four hours. People first reported seeing him around Cottonwood Mall.

Then witnesses say they saw him drinking and threatening people near Target on Coors with an ax. Police say they were able to get his ax away.

Officers say he then ran away to a nearby gas station and threatened people with a knife and stole a tip jar.

They tracked Abalos down at a smoke shop and arrested him.

