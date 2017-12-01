Parolee accused of making bomb-threat to avoid drug test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A parolee is in more trouble after allegedly calling in a bomb-threat in order to avoid taking a drug test.

Erik Starr is accused of calling the downtown Probation and Parole Office Thursday, making the threat.

When investigators traced the number, it came back to Starr, who was scheduled to take a urine test.

Starr was on parole for a 2007 home invasion and robbery. He and two others broke into a Northeast Heights home and shot and wounded the homeowner and his adult daughter.

Starr is now facing a felony charge of making a bomb-scare.

