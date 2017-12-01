Pair accused of fatally hitting retired officer to be held without bond

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The pair accused of hitting and killing a retired Las Cruces police officer during a high speed chase will stay behind bars.

Police say Daniel Lowell and Trista Schlaefli drove a stolen pickup through a Border Patrol checkpoint.

They drove to Las Cruces leading police on a chase. They say Lowell eventually hit and killed J.R. Stewart on his motorcycle.

Lowell and Schlaefli appeared in court for their detention hearings Friday.

A judge ruled both posed a danger to the community and were flight risks, keeping them held without bond.

The family of J.R. Stewart was relieved.

“To know they are being held without bail is amazing. It’s much needed. They need to be there,” said Stewart’s niece, Charlene Reagan.

The two suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this week.

