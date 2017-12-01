On the Shelf: The Secret Book Series

Author Nancy Gee has always had a love for reading and when she saw how important reading therapy dogs are when it comes to helping kids read, she wrote a book on the subject.

Book three of “The Secret Book Series,” was inspired by real-life therapy dogs who work in libraries, schools and special events around the country to help children develop a confidence and a love of reading.

Nancy Gee has also written two other books, The Secret Drawer and The Secret Path.

To learn more about the secret book series, visit A Nancy Gee Book website or her Facebook page.